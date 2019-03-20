Cafe Chat: Popular Wellington market stall becomes Seoul Salon

ANNA BRIGGS Seoul Salon is now open for your contemporary East Asian fix.

After two years as a popular Capital Market stall, Oriental Blues has been reincarnated as the flashy new Seoul Salon, right next door.

"We wanted our own space where we could do what we really wanted to do," says owner Hee Yeon Jung.

"Our original plan was to spend two or three years at Capital Market trying things out. Now we've moved, with a new name and menu, and we're looking forward to welcoming our regular customers again."

Jung describes Seoul Salon as a "contemporary East Asian" restaurant led by Korean and Japanese flavours.

This is evident with one glance at the menu.

Starters such as edamame​ and gochujang​ spare ribs are followed by mains like kimchi fried rice and yaki udon.

The bibimbap​ (a Korean rice dish topped with vegetables or beef) is proving to be a customer favourite. Prices for the mains sit comfortably in the $20-and-under mark, even in the evening.

Jung says her vision for Seoul Salon is to be an inviting spot in the city centre where office workers can stop by in their short lunch breaks and take it easy with some fine Asian food. They offer takeaways as well.

"We've got plans to add a lot more to our menu as we go, and we're looking at expanding into catering and adding online ordering too," she says.

145 Willis Street

Dr Mojo will see you now

Patients, staff, and visitors at Wellington Hospital can now get their Mojo fix without even leaving the premises, thanks to a new pop-up.

Based in the Clinical Services Block, the Mojo coffee cart is serving its premium brews while a permanent cafe is being built on site.

"We're hoping the permanent space will be ready around Easter," says general manager of Mojo Katy Ellis. "Once that's open, we'll be able to offer the full Mojo experience to patients and the public."

In keeping with the Mojo outlets dotted around Wellington and Auckland, the hospital cafe will boast a slick interior by Allistar Cox, who also designed the interior for the iconic Matterhorn.

Not surprisingly, for a hospital, the theme will revolve around wellbeing and sustainability – reusable Again Again cups will be available, takeaways will be provided in compostable packaging, and the menu will focus on healthier options.

A festival with spirit

First there was Beervana, then Wellington on a Plate took the city by storm. Now, the masterminds behind Wellington's culinary festivals have launched Highball, New Zealand's first dedicated spirits and cocktail festival.

An "immersive two-day celebration", Highball brings together more than 20 local and international distilleries. Mingle with the likes of Reid & Reid, Thompson Whisky, Stolen Rum, Glenfiddich, Johnnie Walker, Bushmills, and more.

Bar takeovers throughout the festival will see top local bartenders such as Ray Letoa (The Roxy), Peter Lowry (Forrester's Lane and The Library), Abi Chilcott (Havana Bar), and Alex Vowles (Hawthorn, Cuckoo, and CGR Merchants) mixing cocktails straight from the bar at the Embassy.

There will also be a stunning lineup of speakers from around the world who will talk about all things spirits, such as rum and whisky blending, rum in New Zealand, and an interactive history of tonics.

May 11-12, 2019, Embassy Theatre

Where to get your sourdough

Served warm with a slathering of herb butter, or as a vehicle for a greasy bacon butty, few breads can match the versatility of sourdough. Thankfully, there's no shortage of places to get your fix.

Why not start at Starta, Wellington Sourdough's flagship bakery and cafe. Tucked away in Left Bank, it's the brainchild of Catherine Adams, whose products grace the tables of cafes like Loretta and Floriditas. The No. 8 Mr Potato Man loaf comes highly recommended.

Just down the road you'll find Leeds Street Bakery, where the polenta loaves are just as popular as the famed salted caramel cookies. Or head the other way to the iconic Arobake in Aro Valley, home not only to the spectacular sprouted buckwheat sourdough but also to some of Wellington's best cakes and burger buns.

If you're out in the Hutt, make sure you stop by Little Bread Loaf, the purveyors of fine Polish bread. Pressed for time? Simply order a loaf online and pick it up in Wellington's CBD.

Shelly Bay Bakery doesn't have a walk-in store but don't fret, you can find their wares in markets, Commonsense Organics, and eateries across town. Finally, pop in to Bakery Gramercy in Berhampore, where you'll find an impressive range of loaves alongside legendary custard and chocolate brioches.

CAFE DISH OF THE WEEK

Ham and gruyere croissant, Baker Gramercy, 470 Adelaide Rd, Berhampore

NEAT PLACES The ham and gruyere Croissant at Baker Gramercy.

It all starts with a bit of sourdough culture, and it finishes with plenty of butter.

The ham and gruyere croissant at Baker Gramercy is a contradiction.

On the one hand, it appears so simple – a ham and cheese croissant. On the other hand, it takes three days to make and some serious skill and attention to detail.

Owner James Whyte says the croissant is made from 27 layers of dough, wrapped around Cameron Harrison award winning ham, Swiss Reserve gruyere, and a dab of wholegrain mustard.

"You'll see it, and you'll want to scoff it," he says. "It makes everything okay."

Treat yourself, exclusively on a Saturday morning (for the time being). You've earned it.